Reliquia Collective

Selma Pants

$199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Reliquia Collective

The matching Selma Pants are a high-waisted style with a straight cut and drawstring waist and pockets. In our classic Selma Pinstripe, these matching pants are a high-waisted straight cut style with a drawstring waist and deep pockets. 100% Cotton. Measurements: S/M Waist (Flat, unstretched) - 35cm - Full Length - 102cm - Inside Leg - 70cm M/L Waist (Flat, unstretched) - 41cm Full Length - 107cm Inside Leg - 75cm Measurements taken with garment laid flat. Drawstring waistband for an adjustable fit.