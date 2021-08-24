Isle Of Paradise

Self-tanning Water

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

Perfect for the face and body, this self-tan infused water mists onto the skin with no guide colour delivering a mess free tan. In four-six hours, skin will look bronzed and radiant. This tanning water is available in three colour-correcting shades: violet provides the ultimate dark bronze for anyone looking for a deeper tan, green corrects red tones providing a medium-golden tan and peach actively brightens skin for a light sun kissed glow.