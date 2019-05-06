Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
St. Tropez
Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Glow from within. Achieve your most natural looking golden tan with St Tropez ultra-lightweight, skin protecting tropical scented Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist.
Featured in 1 story
21 Travel-Friendly Beauty Products We Always Pack
by
Louise Whitbread
Need a few alternatives?
Bliss
A Tan For All Seasons
$36.00
from
Beauty Bar
BUY
Urban Decay
Naked Skin Bronzing Beauty Balm
$34.00
from
Urban Decay
BUY
Vita Liberata
Body Blur Instant Hd Skin Finish
$36.00
$45.00
from
DermStore
BUY
First Aid Beauty
Buff & Glow Duo
$44.00
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from St. Tropez
St. Tropez
St.tropez Self Tan Express Face Sheet Masks
£15.00
£10.00
from
Boots
BUY
St. Tropez
St.tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist 80ml
£22.00
£18.50
from
Boots
BUY
St. Tropez
Self Tan Bronzing Mousse
$42.00
$31.50
from
DermStore
BUY
St. Tropez
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse
$44.00
$41.52
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Body Care
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
More from Makeup
Makeup
An On-Trend Purple Lipstick For Every Budget
Purple lipstick is intimidating — we get it — but there's a reason why it's suddenly trending. Oft-considered difficult to wear, the bold color has
by
Thatiana Diaz
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Bronzers That Actually Work For Medium, Dark, & Deep Complexions
Sure, luminizers are great, but in 2019, bronzers have become the unsung heroes of glowing skin. Ages ago, people used them to fake a tan during the
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted