Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Blush Candles
Self Love Candle
C$15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Blush Candles
This single rose candle is perfect to light up on a night you want show some extra self love.
Need a few alternatives?
Indigo Scents
Cleanse Natural Wellness Candle
BUY
C$16.00
Indigo
Dimanche Matin
Sel De Mer
BUY
C$22.00
Dimanche Matin
Clean Beauty
Kyah Maternal Body Candle
BUY
C$48.00
Clean Beauty
Hollow Tree
The Lions Coconut Wax Candle
BUY
C$45.00
Kotn
More from Décor
Blush Candles
Self Love Candle
BUY
C$15.00
Blush Candles
Indigo Scents
Cleanse Natural Wellness Candle
BUY
C$16.00
Indigo
Dimanche Matin
Sel De Mer
BUY
C$22.00
Dimanche Matin
Clean Beauty
Kyah Maternal Body Candle
BUY
C$48.00
Clean Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted