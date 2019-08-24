A Real Housewife of New York City reveals the Jewish mother's secrets to life, love and happiness. The Jewish Mother knows what she wants-and what you should want too. Here, readers will learn how to make her methods their own, and give and get love and happiness in great amounts. Jill Zarin, the breakout star of Bravo's hit series The Real Housewives of New York, teams up with her sister, Lisa Wexler, award-winning host of the daily radio program The Lisa Wexler Show, and her mother, the estimable Gloria Kamen, who made a splash on Jill's series last year. With real-life stories from the mother/daughter trio illustrating their wise and witty tips on dating, marriage, money, and more, Secrets of a Jewish Mother is all the advice readers didn't know they needed but will never forget.