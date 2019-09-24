Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
The Mini Rose Co.
Secret Garden
$150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Floom
Description A low and lush mass of two dozen pale pink roses in a two toned black ceramic vase.
Featured in 1 story
Mother’s Day Gifts For Pregnant Moms-To-Be
by
Erika W. Smith
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Bouqs
Luxe
$64.00
from
Bouqs
BUY
DETAILS
Teleflora
Our Best Sellers
$98.00
from
Teleflora
BUY
DETAILS
Flower Shopping
Lavender Chrysanthemum - Deluxe
$53.00
from
Flower Shopping
BUY
DETAILS
Plantshed
Leilani
$85.00
from
Plantshed
BUY
More from Plants
DETAILS
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
RoseforU
Dried Phalaris
$13.50
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Wellness
Mental Health Awareness
Halsey On Why Noticing The Warning Signs Is The First Step In Add...
Halsey is known for speaking out about her issues with mental health, rooted in the trauma of sexual assault, her bipolar diagnosis, and suffering a
by
Courtney E. Smith
30 Day Challenge
This 30-Day Pilates Workout Challenge Will Work Your Core 'T...
Ah, pilates. It’s not just for women from the ‘80s wearing neon spandex. It’s a versatile workout that’s good for posture, conditioning, and
by
Cory Stieg
Body
Naomi Osaka's Gesture After Besting Coco Gauff At U.S. Open ...
The U.S. Open match between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff was amazing, though it was the post-match sportsmanship between the two that captured everyone’s
by
Alexis Reliford
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted