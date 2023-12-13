Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
SeaVees
Seavees Seachange Slipper
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SeaVees
More from SeaVees
SeaVees
Monterey Platform Sneakers
BUY
$95.00
SeaVees
SeaVees
Baja Platform Tie Dye Slip On Sneakers
BUY
$44.00
$88.00
Shopbop
SeaVees
Baja Platform Mulholland Sneakers
BUY
$81.90
$117.00
Amazon Fashion
SeaVees
Baja Platform Embroidery
BUY
$98.00
Zappos
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted