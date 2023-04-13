Sindiso Khumalo x & Other Stories

Seashell Hoop Earrings

£45.00

At & Other Stories

Hoop earrings in a matt gold-toned finish, accented with dangling seashell pendants and hoops closure. 100% recycled brass Diameter of hoops: 1.4cm / 0.6" Dimension of pendant: 1.8cm x 1.1cm 0.7" x 0.4cm" Nickel tested This piece is part of our limited co-lab collection with Sindiso Khumalo, the South African designer known for her bold, bright, feminine aesthetic with storytelling at the heart of her creations.