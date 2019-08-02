Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
O'Neill
Seascape Straw Tote
C$60.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Pack sunblock, shades and a good book for your next beach trip in this cute straw tote.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Anya Hindmarch
Maxi Stickered-up Featherweight Ebury
$3500.00
from
Anya Hindmarch
BUY
DETAILS
DKNY
Perforated Leather Shopper
$348.00
from
DKNY
BUY
DETAILS
Out of Print
Bookshelf Bandit Tote In Jane
$17.98
from
ModCloth
BUY
DETAILS
The Frankie Shop
Round Straw Clutch Bag
$85.00
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
More from O'Neill
DETAILS
O'Neill
Roxanne Tri Top
$54.00
$40.99
from
O'Neill
BUY
DETAILS
O'Neill
Pula Logo Swimsuit
£66.98
from
O'Neill
BUY
DETAILS
O'Neill
Salt Water Solids Cutout One-piece Swimsuit
$74.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
O'Neill
Alli Floral-print Soft Pants
$59.50
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Totes
DETAILS
Nisolo
Canvas Tote
$78.00
from
Nisolo
BUY
DETAILS
State
Rodgers Lunch Box
$38.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas
Adidas Unisex Santiago Insulated Lunch Bag
$19.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Baggu
Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag
$10.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted