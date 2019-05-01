Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Sperry
Seaport Penny Loafer
$99.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Sperry
Classic yet modern. The best of both worlds: A sophisticated silhouette that withstands all tests of time. Like the boat shoe’s BFF. Think clean lines, effortlessly dressed up or down. In that patent finish that screams, Places to Go.
Featured in 1 story
16 No-Fuss Shoes To Slip On and Go
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Topshop
Krest Razor Sole Loafers
$85.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Del Toro
Water Skiing Loafer
$340.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Stuart Weitzman
Loafer - Schooldays Color Block
$398.00
$199.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Darby Tassel Loafers
$188.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
More from Sperry
DETAILS
Sperry
Seaport Penny Loafers
$100.00
$30.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Sperry
Crest Vibe Chambray Stripe Sneaker
$41.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Sperry
Pier View Sneaker
$60.00
$49.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Sperry
Women's Maritime Repel Boot W/ Thinsulate™
$129.94
from
Sperry
BUY
More from Flats
DETAILS
TKEES
Jo Lace-up Sandal
$94.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Feather-l Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat
$89.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Pêche
Heize Ballerina Flats
$85.00
from
Pêche
BUY
DETAILS
Franco Sarto
Leopard Loafers
$99.00
$58.91
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted