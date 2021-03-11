Hummel

Seamless Tights

£35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hummel

With BEECOOL® technology and an antibacterial fabric treatment, the hmlHANA SEAMLESS HIGH WAIST TIGHTS are here to keep you feeling cool and dry during exercise. The fabric is strong and stretchy, and uses recycled polyamide in its production for a lower environmental impact. These flexible hummel® tights are high-waisted and also feature mesh ventilation sections at the backs of the knees. Read more