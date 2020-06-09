Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Intimately
Seamless Rib Bike Short
$20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
American made ultra cool formfitting bike shorts featured in our Seamless fabrication.nn* High risen* Stretch fit
Need a few alternatives?
Beyond Yoga
High-waisted Bike Short
$68.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Alexa Chung
Mesh Cycling Short
$150.00
$45.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Adam Selman Sport
Hi-rise Sweatshort
$95.00
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Denim Forum
Denim Bermuda Short
$78.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Intimately
Intimately
Lyla Bike Shorts
$30.00
from
Free People
BUY
Intimately
Lyla Bike Shorts
£24.00
from
Free People
BUY
Intimately
Zoe Bike Short Romper
$50.00
from
Free People
BUY
Intimately
Zoe Bike Short Romper
$50.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Shorts
Beyond Yoga
High-waisted Bike Short
$68.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Marine Serre
Abstract Print Bike Shorts
$440.00
$228.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Alexa Chung
Mesh Cycling Short
$150.00
$45.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Gracemade
The Rise Shorts
$98.00
$80.00
from
Gracemade
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted