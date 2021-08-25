Madewell

Seagrove Pullover Sweater

$59.50

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Knit in a textured yarn we love, this classic crewneck sweater is slightly boxy with rolled trim on the cuffs and hem. It's infinitely wearable in an easygoing, cropped fit. Cropped fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 22 3/4" (based on size M). Cotton/Lenzing™ Ecovero™ viscose/polyamide. Do Well: Made of Lenzing™ Ecovero™, a sustainable fabric created with natural fibers and a more eco-friendly process. Machine wash. Import. File under: Madewell sweaters for women. NB357