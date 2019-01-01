VERB

Sea Spray

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A lightweight texturizing spray that takes landlocked hair to the beach for easy, relaxed waves. Hair Type: Straight, WavyHair Texture: Fine, Medium, and ThickHair Concerns: Hold, Volumizing, Color Safe, and UV ProtectionFormulation: SprayHighlighted Ingredients:- Natural Sea Salt: Adds volume and effortless texture.- Sweet Almond Fruit Extract: Seals in moisture and strengthens hair.- Seaweed and Kelp Extract: Cleanses hair of excess oils and provides natural hydration. Ingredient Callouts: This product is formulated without parabens, formaldehydes, mineral oil, and sulfates SLS & SLES. This product is also vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.What Else You Need to Know: Formulated with natural sea salt and smoothing moisturizers, this light mist enhances natural waves and adds all over body for a breezy texture boost. Apply to damp hair for textured separation or to dry hair for light grit and subtle volume.