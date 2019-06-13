Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTop Handle
Charles & Keith

Sculptural Handle Bucket Bag

$69.00
At Charles & Keith
A basic bag gets instant cool points when it comes in a fun colour. Let it stand out against a monochrome outfit. Colour: Yellow Magnetic closure Double top handles Adjustable strap (detachable)
Featured in 1 story
9 Handbag Trends To Buy In Bulk This Summer
by Eliza Huber