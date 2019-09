Roxana Salehoun

**MADE TO ORDER ITEM** Please allow two weeks to receive Our classic Scoop Back One Piece in chartreuse with a very sweet metallic pink bow and complete with flower rhinestone dangle sliders for fully adjustable straps. This is the ultimate glamour suit for the beach or pool and perfect for swimming. Made in the USA Fabric imported from Italy Fully lined Adjustable straps **Please note that there are no returns accepted on our Made To Order items