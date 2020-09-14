Schick

Schick Silk Touch-up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool

Touch-ups are quick and easy with this versatile beauty tool that shapes eyebrows, removes fine hairs, and even smoothens skin High quality blades are uniquely designed with fine micro guards to help protect skin Includes an extra attachment for precise eyebrow shaping Slim, portable size so you are ready for a touch-up anytime, anywhere Smooths skin by gently exfoliating. Care-soften area with lotion or shaving cream before shaving