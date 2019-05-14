CosmoLiving

Scarlett Nesting Tables, White Marble & Natural

The CosmoLiving Scarlett Nesting Tables are a decorating dream come true. With their space-saving design and modern faux white marble, graphite gray, or natural finishes, these tables will liven up any space. Clear the floor for dance parties by tucking one table under the other or separate them for a killer insta-worthy look. Featuring a durable white or gold metal base, these tables are made with all of your design desires in mind.