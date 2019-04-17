Summer staples to the front! The SCAMP is our take on the classic two-band city sandal. Made current with a geometric squared off foot bed, and created in hi-shine patents, this sandal is a current fave with our staff and core clients. Leather lined.
MSRP 172
Made in China
2 inche heel
leather lining
Padded footbed
Runs True
MSRP 172.00
All items on our site sold at a discount of 30% are considered final sale. Please check our FAQ for further info on shopping, shipping, returns, and polices for an easy shopping experience. Enjoy.