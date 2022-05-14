INC

Scallop Gather Pleat Basic Lampshade

$79.95

Buy Now Review It

DIMENSION: Our modern silk lamp shade measures top (7 x 10) inch, bottom (12.25 x 18) inch, height 13.25 inch. MATERIALS: Made from silk-type shantung fabric and premium off-white styrene lining for these classic lamp shade. EASY TO USE: Fastest way to install our basic lamp shade and decor your home. ELEGANT DESIGN: Fancy design floor lamp shade creates an elongated look and works well for tall lamps with a small to medium base. Also, fit with transitional and modern homes. APPLICATION: Modern lamp shade is suitable for table lamps, accent lamps, vintage lamps, candle stick lamps and kid's room lamps. This Flare Bottom Outside Corner bell lamp shade is a part of Royal Designs, Inc. Royal Designs has been in the lamp shade business since 1993 with their multiple shade lines that exemplify handcrafted quality and value. Our basic lamp shades collection is perfect for anyone looking for simple yet stunning lamp shades. The lamp shades are available in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and styles. Our basic shades will blend into your home or office interiors and act as an intriguing decor piece. Take a pick from our Cut-corner or the elegant V-notch style, to add the touch of the appealing atmosphere for either reading, romance, or dining.. Specification: Brand: Royal Designs, Inc. Type: Square Bell Lamp Shade Material: Fabric Shape: Bell Color: Beige Size: 5 x 10 x 8.75 inchs Bulb Type: Incandescent Max Bulb Wattage: 100 watts