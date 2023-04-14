RHODE x Target

Scallop Edge Underwire Bikini Top

$25.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 82% Recycled Nylon, 18% Spandex Garment Style: Back Hook Sheerness: Opaque Garment Details: Adjustable Strap Garment back type: Open UPF rating: No UPF Rating Swimwear Style: Bandeau, Underwire Bra cup construction details: Removable Cup Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash, Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: April 15, 2023 TCIN: 87278846 UPC: 196983792954 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-7470 Origin: Imported Description Style a beautiful swim look with this Scallop-Edge Underwire Bikini Top from RHODE x Target. Made from soft, stretchy fabric with opaque lining, this underwire bikini top lends flexible comfort both in and out of the water. It features adjustable scallop-edge straps for fun style. Plus, the underwire construction helps provide the right support and the back hook closure gives you a secure fit. RHODE co-founders Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers believe in dressing for the fun you want to have. With vibrant designs that offer a sense of carefree confidence, RHODE brings its timeless, globally inspired prints and silhouettes to Target in this limited-time Spring Designer Collection. Removable Cups Removable cups offer customized wear If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.