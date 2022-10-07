Kika Vargas x Target

Scallop Edge Pocket Tapered Pants

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Polyester Inseam Length: 24.5 Inches Rise: Mid Rise Closure Style: Back Elastic Fit: Taper with a Classic Fit Garment Length: Full Garment Details: Side Pocket Stretch: No Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86172886 UPC: 196761013813 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-6254 Origin: Imported Description You'll love the stylish look of these Scallop Edge Pocket Tapered Pants from Kika Vargas x Target. Made from lightweight 100% polyester fabric, these solid black pants boast a tapered leg with a classic, mid-rise fit. Scallop edge detailing on the side pockets and elastic in back finish off the stylish look. A designer with an artist’s soul, Bogotá-born designer Kika Vargas uses fashion to express her poetic vision. In this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection for Target, she strikes a dreamy balance between form and flow by mixing patterns with eccentric proportions to convey a modern romanticism that makes getting dressed feel more beautiful. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.