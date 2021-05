Lisa Says Gah x OOKIOH

Classic one-piece swimsuit with a square neckline and criss cross back by OOKIOH featuring Lisa Say's Gah's custom Farmers Market print. Details 78% Recycled polyamide 22% Elastane Wash cold Made in China Ariel wears size small Ariel's height, bust, waist, and hips: 5'7 32" 24" 35" Charlie wears size L Charlie's height, bust, and hips: 5'4 38" 28" 43"