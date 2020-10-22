Satisfyer

Satisfyer Rocket Ring

Vibrate Your Shaft For Increased Stamina, Stronger Erections! –– And Drive Her Clitoris Wild At The Same Time! It's so easy. He wears this vibrating penis ring and immediately experiences an enhanced erection that stays harder for a longer period of time. Then switch on any of the 10 vibration functions to thrill her clitoris with every thrust! A win-win for any couple! Vibrating penis ring is an instant upgrade for any erection 10 vibration functions for more intense stimulation Worn at the base of the shaft Play up to 30 minutes per charge, magnetic connected USB cord included Made from body-safe, skin-friendly silicone Very stretchy, about 1.5 inches wide Waterproof, use with water based lubes Your Satisfyer Rocket Ring is an excellent sex care tool to help support longer erections and sustained arousal. This vibrating ring controls and slows down circulation, resulting in a harder erection that can boost stamina and enhance performance for him –– and her. 10 Intense Vibration Settings - With 10 stimulating vibration settings, the Satisfyer Rocket Ring gives your manhood a sensual upgrade, ensuring you and your partner enjoy a tingling pleasure. Let the 10 vibe functions provide her clitoris with more sensations during intercourse, or flip it around to massage his balls. Increases Stamina - The flexible ring nestles itself snugly and sexily against your penis. By controlling circulation to your erection it effectively delays your happy ending, giving you maximum stamina and a tight, hard boner. His & Her Pleasure - The narrow tip of this penis ring not only provides exciting feelings of pleasure to the penis, but also effectively rests over her clitoris. Experience arousing stimulation at the touch of a button. Waterproof - The Satisfyer Rocket Ring is waterproof, inviting you to enjoy sensual pleasure in the shower or bath. Skin-Friendly Silicone Material - Made from silky-smooth, medical grade silicone, is soft to the touch and can be easily cleaned with warm water & soap, or your favorite sex toy cleaner. B