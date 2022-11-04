Satisfyer

Satisfyer Pro 2 Air-pulse Clitoris Stimulator

$49.95 $45.95

Buy Now Review It

AIR-PULSE CLITORAL STIMULATION - The Satisfyer Pro 2 uses non-contact pressure-wave technology to provide feelings of suction and pulsations, similar to the sensations you feel during oral sex. QUIET AND DISCREET - The Pro 2 has a stronger motor than its predecessor, but is quieter and more discreet than ever before. Once the skin-friendly silicone head surrounds your clitoris, you'll hardly hear a sound! 11 INTENSITIES - With the new button design, easily increase or decrease the intensity of the Pro 2 easily. And with 11 intensities to switch through, you're sure to find the sweet spot that brings you intense pleasure. WATERPROOF - The Pro 2 has an IPX7 waterproof rating, making it the perfect companion for the shower or bath. It's protected against immersion in water up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes of use. OPTIMIZED HEAD DESIGN - The head, made from skin-friendly silicone, is now bigger and wider so that it can surround your clitoris even more effectively, allowing you to forget the world while it provides you with stimulation