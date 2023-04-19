United States
Abercrombie
Satin Tailored Wide Leg Pant
$100.00$80.00
At Abercrombie
Details Satin Tailored Wide Leg Pant Ultra high rise pants in our soft satin fabric and tailored wide-leg silhouette, featuring figure-flattering pleating details, functional pockets and a partially elasticated waistband for comfort and adjustability. Imported. Body:56% Polyester, 44% Viscose Turn garment inside out Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Tumble dry low Low iron on reverse side Do not dry clean