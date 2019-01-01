Evolve

Satin Rectangular Scarf

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Protect and secure your hair while you sleep with the Evolve Satin Rectangular Scarf from Evolve Products. This high-quality satin scarf is designed to keep your curls and wrap styles in place while you sleep, so your natural beauty stays intact. Made with a soft satin material, this rectangular hair scarf prevents frizz, tangling and breakage, making it perfect to protect hair of all types and textures. The rectangular shape allows you to customize and tie to secure your style, and the various prints are perfect for staying home or going out and about.