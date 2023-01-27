Bedsure

Elevate Your Beauty Sleep: This 100% polyester satin pillowcases protect delicate facial hair from scratches, creases and tugs, helping to reduce split ends and ensuring a night of restorative beauty sleep. Leave Skin Hydrated: Experience the next generation of revolutionary fabric, highly advanced satin fabric. While other materials may tug at your hair follicles and strip your skin of natural, important oils, satin isn't as drying as cotton. Satin is like a godsend for your skin. Exclusive User Feeling: Envelope closure end design prevents your pillows from escaping during your sweet dream. No zipper, this pillowcase has an easy on and off design to bring you a unique and pleasant experience. Fresh and Modern Expression: Bedsure’s crisp, even-textured satin pillowcases are both soft and durable, coaxing out a good night's sleep.This queen size satin pillowcase set of 2 measures 20" x 30". Easy Care: High-quality satin is sturdier and more durable than silk pillowcases, which need professional care. Turn Bedsure's satin pillowcase inside out, place it inside a mesh laundry bag and wash with a mild detergent.