Stars Above

Satin Pajama Set With Eye Cover

$25.00 $20.00

At Target

Specifications Number of Pieces: 3 Size: X Large Sizing: Womens Piece 1: Solid Satin Sleep Shirt Front Button Down Piece 1 Material: 97% Polyester & 3% Spandex Piece 2: Solid Satin Pajama Short Piece 2 Material: 97% Polyester and 3% Spandex Piece 2 Garment Closure: Full Waistband Elastic Piece 3 Materials: 97% Polyester & 3% Spandex Weave: Satin Sleeve Length: Long Sleeve Pockets: Front Patch Pocket Piece 3 fabric name: Satin Piece 3 pattern group: Solid Piece 3 pattern: Solid Piece 3 pattern application: Solid, No Pattern Applied Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 80116997 UPC: 191905948327 Item Number (DPCI): 020-06-3955 Origin: Imported Adult Garment: adult garment Description Envelope yourself in luxury as you wind down the day and catch some z's in the 3-Piece Satin Long-Sleeve Notch-Collar Top and Shorts Pajama Set from Stars Above™. Crafted from a smooth and stretchy fabric in a satin weave, each piece in this pajama set ensures you wake up feeling rested and restored. The long-sleeve button-down sleep shirt features a notch collar and a chest pocket for a touch of classic style, and it's accompanied by a pair of sleep shorts — each featuring a solid hue for a coordinated look. Plus, the coordinating eye mask with an elastic band fits snugly over your eyes to ensure you experience blissful slumber to power up for the day.