Savage x Fenty

Satin Boxers

$24.95

Buy Now Review It

At Savage x Fenty

Details Our limited-edition Savage X Satin Boxers provide the right fit for all bodies and feature our signature logo tag and functional fly front. SXF will make a flat donation of $250,000 from the sale of the June Pride capsule collection that will be distributed among five organizations supporting LGBTQIA+ communities, in partnership with Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF). To learn more about the grant-recipient organizations: The Audre Lorde Project, The Caribbean Equality Project, INC., GLAAD, Trans Latin@ Coalition & Trans Wellness Center, go to ClaraLionelFoundation.org. Pride Capsule Collection Limited-edition This is an all-gender item using traditional men's sizing. For traditional women's sizing, we recommend purchasing your normal size. For example, if you usually buy a women's size small, you should order a size small in this item Satin Embroidered logo X tag at center front Elastic waist Functional fly with button closure 92% Polyester, 8% Spandex Machine wash cold with like colors Imported #SavageXFenty