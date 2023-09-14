United States
Blush Novelties
Sassy Anal Beads
$10.99$5.50
At Adam and Eve
The Perfect Size For Anal Ecstasy! This long sassy string of anal beads will have you in ecstasy! Tap your tush with the super-slender 0.25 inch tip, and then work your way up to the biggest 1 inch anal bead! The flexible string and firm anal beads are calibrated to deliver maximum backdoor satisfaction. Pull ring for easy retrieval. 12 inches total; 10 by 1 inches insertable. ABS plastic.