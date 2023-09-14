Blush Novelties

Sassy Anal Beads

$10.99 $5.50

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

The Perfect Size For Anal Ecstasy! This long sassy string of anal beads will have you in ecstasy! Tap your tush with the super-slender 0.25 inch tip, and then work your way up to the biggest 1 inch anal bead! The flexible string and firm anal beads are calibrated to deliver maximum backdoor satisfaction. Pull ring for easy retrieval. 12 inches total; 10 by 1 inches insertable. ABS plastic.