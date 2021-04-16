Santiago Lunch Bag

$25.00 $11.23

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details This lunch bag has a classic adidas Originals look with contrast piping and a Trefoil logo. It has a lined main compartment that helps keep food and drinks cold and a mesh slip-in pocket on the back for dry items. - Carry handle - Fully padded - Zip around closure - Exterior features 1 front zip pocket and 1 back mesh pocket - Interior features lined compartment - Wipeable material for spot cleaning with soap and water - Approx. 10" H x 5" W x 4" D - Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Fiber Content 100% polyester Additional Info Lifetime warranty