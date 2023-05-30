Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Dragon Diffusion
Santa Croce Small Woven-leather Tote Bag
£300.00
Buy Now
Review It
At MatchesFashion
Need a few alternatives?
FP Movement
Quilted Carryall
BUY
£68.00
Free People
Madewell
The Transport Tote: Straw Edition
BUY
$68.60
$98.00
Madewell
Mulberry
Bayswater Tote - Oak Small Classic Grain Leather
BUY
$930.00
Mulberry
Mulberry
Bayswater Tote - Eggshell High Shine Leather
BUY
$1035.00
Mulberry
More from Dragon Diffusion
Dragon Diffusion
Japan Woven-leather Box Tote Bag
BUY
£328.00
Matches Fashion
More from Totes
Dragon Diffusion
Santa Croce Small Woven-leather Tote Bag
BUY
£300.00
MatchesFashion
FP Movement
Quilted Carryall
BUY
£68.00
Free People
Madewell
The Transport Tote: Straw Edition
BUY
$68.60
$98.00
Madewell
Mulberry
Bayswater Tote - Oak Small Classic Grain Leather
BUY
$930.00
Mulberry
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted