ModCloth

Santa Barbara Saturdays Bikini Top

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

Product details Item No.100000406076 With a flirty, customizable tie-knot at the front, this white ModCloth namesake label bikini top is retro spring garden meets Southern California beach vibes. Thanks to its flattering, vintage-inspired design with supportive, adjustable cami straps, padded cups at the bust, and an adjustable back clasp closure, this swim top is made to keep you feeling and looking your best during the warmer days ahead. With an exclusive floral print that is made-up of red and pink carnations with green leaves scattered throughout, this swimwear separate is ready to elevate your poolside ensemble no matter what bikini bottom and cover-up you pair with it. Shell: 88% Polyester, 12% Spandex. Lining: 86% Nylon, 14% Spandex. Hand wash. Fully lined. Removable bust cups. Boning at sides. Imported