Bloomscape

Sansevieria

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bloomscape

Sansevierias have stiff, upright, sword-like leaves. Its architectural nature makes it a natural choice for modern and contemporary interior designs. If you’re new to plant ownership or are simply looking for an easy-care houseplant, the Sansevieria is the plant for you. This hardy plant remains popular because of its adaptability to a wide range of growing conditions. It can withstand full sun and handle low light—though it will do best in indirect sunlight. And because the Sansevieria is native to the arid deserts of West Africa, it does not require much water, especially in the winter. NASA research has shown that Sansevierias purifies and clean indoor areas by removing toxins such as formaldehyde and benzene. Since they produce oxygen mainly at night, Sansevierias make excellent bedroom companions.