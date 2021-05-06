Ellos

Sandy Shirtwaist Dress

$46.06

Button closure Machine Wash PLUS SIZING: Size Small will fit Plus size 12 Full button front dress with shirt collar and slight Y-neck. All-around pleats. Belt loops with tie. Pockets. Front princess seams and back waist darts. Approx. 42" hits mid-knee. Cotton Poplin Machine wash cold. Imported ABOUT THE BRAND: Ellos believes in modern and effortless dressing for plus size clothing for women. Our clothes are for every part of your life, letting you be you. Designed in Sweden, each piece reflects the Scandinavian lifestyle and design aesthetic. With a simplicity and love for details, we offer versatile and on-trend clothing in plus sizes. Full button front dress with shirt collar and slight Y-neck. All-around pleats. Belt loops with tie. Pockets. Front princess seams and back waist darts. Approx. 42" hits mid-kneeCotton PoplinMachine wash coldImported