Erdem
Sandra Floral-embroidered Lace Midi Dress
$4665.00
At Matches Fashion
Dreamy floral motifs and ladylike silhouettes are Erdem's calling cards, referenced by this ethereal white Sandra dress. It's crafted in the UK from embroidered lace tulle for a slim fit and is shaped with balloon sleeves and a demure vintage-inspired bodice that features angular bustline darts and a coordinating grosgrain bow belt. White satin underlay ensures a clean drape. Complete an enchanting occasion look by styling it with platform heels and a boxy clutch.