Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Of A Kind
Sand Speckled Vase
$75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Of A Kind
Featured in 1 story
Meaningful Gifts To Give Your Sister
by
Sara Coughlin
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Plantshed
Sago Palm In Ceramic
$44.00
from
Plantshed
BUY
DETAILS
Bloomscape
Ponytail Palm
$65.00
from
Bloomscape
BUY
DETAILS
Williams Sonoma
Spiral Eucalyptus Branches
$14.95
from
Williams Sonoma
BUY
DETAILS
Hirt's Gardens
Moonstone Succulent Plant - Pachyphytum Bracteosum - Easy To Grow - 4" Pot
$12.08
from
Jet
BUY
More from Of A Kind
DETAILS
Of A Kind
Ocean Market Basket
$136.00
$89.00
from
Of A Kind
BUY
DETAILS
Of A Kind
Blue Oxford Shirt Dress
$179.00
$125.00
from
Of A Kind
BUY
DETAILS
Of A Kind
Cortina Tray And Coaster Set
$105.00
from
Of A Kind
BUY
More from Plants
DETAILS
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
RoseforU
Dried Phalaris
$13.50
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Wellness
Mental Health Awareness
Halsey On Why Noticing The Warning Signs Is The First Step In Add...
Halsey is known for speaking out about her issues with mental health, rooted in the trauma of sexual assault, her bipolar diagnosis, and suffering a
by
Courtney E. Smith
30 Day Challenge
This 30-Day Pilates Workout Challenge Will Work Your Core 'T...
Ah, pilates. It’s not just for women from the ‘80s wearing neon spandex. It’s a versatile workout that’s good for posture, conditioning, and
by
Cory Stieg
Body
Naomi Osaka's Gesture After Besting Coco Gauff At U.S. Open ...
The U.S. Open match between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff was amazing, though it was the post-match sportsmanship between the two that captured everyone’s
by
Alexis Reliford
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted