Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Faithfull the Brand
San Paolo Floral Maxi Dress
£169.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Need a few alternatives?
Neuw
Frenchie 90s Maxi Dress
BUY
$40.00
$129.95
Glue Store
SNDYS
Calissa Maxi Dress
BUY
$97.30
$139.00
The Iconic
Lisa Says Gah
Grace Dress
BUY
$188.00
Lisa Says Gah
Hutch
Bandeau Romper
BUY
$158.00
Anthropologie
More from Faithfull the Brand
Faithfull the Brand
Organic Cotton-twill Vest
BUY
£119.00
Net-A-Porter
Faithfull the Brand
Penne Mini Dress
BUY
$169.00
Faithfull the Brand
Faithfull the Brand
Alboa Mini Dress Citrus
BUY
$72.00
$179.00
Faithfull the Brand
Faithfull the Brand
Salome Linen Vest
BUY
£149.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Dresses
Neuw
Frenchie 90s Maxi Dress
BUY
$40.00
$129.95
Glue Store
SNDYS
Calissa Maxi Dress
BUY
$97.30
$139.00
The Iconic
Lisa Says Gah
Grace Dress
BUY
$188.00
Lisa Says Gah
Hutch
Bandeau Romper
BUY
$158.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted