Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Equipment
Salma Crop Button-up Cotton Shirt
$195.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Frame
A Line Denim Shirt
BUY
$348.00
Bloomingdale's
Abercrombie & Fitch
Oversized Colorblock Flannel Shirt
BUY
$14.97
$80.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
endless rose
Cropped Puff-sleeve Tweed Top
BUY
$80.00
Anthropologie
Universal Standard
Crepe Jersey Long Sleeve Tess Blouse
BUY
$138.00
Universal Standard
More from Equipment
Equipment
Lillian Washed-silk Pajama Set
BUY
$201.00
$403.00
The Outnet
Equipment
Color Block Sweater
BUY
$250.00
Armoire
Equipment
Drace Linen Shirt
BUY
£180.00
Equipment
Equipment
Drace Linen Shirt
BUY
$195.00
Equipment
More from Tops
Equipment
Salma Crop Button-up Cotton Shirt
BUY
$195.00
Nordstrom
Nike
Nike Sportswear Heritage Women's Tank Top
BUY
$36.97
$45.00
Nike
Kimchi Blue
Beth Collared Blouse
BUY
$49.99
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
Margo Paige
Cowl Neck Cami
BUY
$60.00
Margo Paige
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted