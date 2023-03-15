Sally Hansen

Sally Hansen Nail Treatment 45109 Double Duty Base & Top Coat – 0.45 Fl Oz

$4.99

Highlights FORMULA - Our Panthenol formula smoothes nails' surface and helps hold on to color PROTECTION - This 2-in-1 base and top coat nail polish protects and strengthens nails for stronger, flawless manicures that last KEY INGREDIENTS - As a top coat nail polish, Nylon and Pro-Vitamin B5 shields nails with a hard, chip-resistant finish APPLICATION - Brush on 1-2 coats of the nail strengthening polish PAIRING - Finish with 1 coat for a shiny top coat Specifications Health Facts: Paraben-Free, Phthalate-Free, Aluminum-Free Color Finish: Smooth Beauty Purpose: Nail Care Net weight: .45 fl oz (US) Features: Strengthens Nails, Durable TCIN: 52476074 UPC: 074170451092 Item Number (DPCI): 052-06-1041 Origin: Assem In USA w/ foreign parts Description Nail care that pulls a double shift! The double-duty nail strengthening polish helps nails stay strong and look their best with a chip resistant finish that lasts, even through lengthy workdays. With zero dry time and no need for touch-ups during your hectic schedule, we know this is exactly what you're craving!