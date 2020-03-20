Sally Hansen

Sally Hansen Nail Polish Good. Kind. Pure. 101 Top Coat – 0.33 Fl Oz

$6.79

Buy Now Review It

At Target

good. kind. pure. Sally Hansen's 16-free natural, plant-based, 100% vegan polish offers beautiful color and shine with no compromise.*16-Free. Formulated without:Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Toluene, Xylene, Acetone, Phthalates (including DBP), Camphor, Parabens, Ethyl Tosylamide, Triphenyl Phosphate (TPP), Animal-derived ingredients, Styrene, Bisphenol A, Glycol Ether of Series E, Nonylphenol Ethoxylate, SulfatesApply 2 coats on clean, dry nails. Finish with Top Coat.To add some extra strength to your nails use good. kind. pure. Hardener.