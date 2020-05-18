United States
Sally Hansen
Sally Hansen Insta Dri X Jelly Belly Nail Color
$4.99$1.50
At Ulta Beauty
A suite of stunningly sweet polishes with jelly-bean sheen is at your fingertips! Sally Hansen is proud to partner with famed colossus of candy, Jelly Belly for the Insta Dri x Jelly Belly Nail Color Collection. Delicious, memorable, Jelly Belly beans are the perfect inspiration for gorgeous, spring-ready shades. A lightning-speed mani is at the ready with Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Color's upgraded 3-in-1 formula. It features a built-in base and top coat to provide shiny, extended wear in a single step, so you'll be springtime-ready with Insta-Dri's brush that covers in just one stroke.