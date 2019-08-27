Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Sally Hansen
Sally Hansen - Insta-dri Nail Colour - Sand Storm
£6.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Vitamin Grocer
New and improved Insta-Dri 3-in-1 formula provides 33% longer wear and chip resistance versus old formula.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
China Glaze
Son Of A Peach
$7.50
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Butter London
Yummy Mummy
$15.00
from
Butter London
BUY
DETAILS
Essie
Essie Nail Polish - Sand Tropez
£7.99
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Chanel
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour
£18.70
from
John Lewis
BUY
More from Sally Hansen
DETAILS
Sally Hansen
Beauty Tools Fabulous Fingernails Perfect Manicure Kit
$3.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Sally Hansen
Miracle Gel Top Coat
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Sally Hansen
Miracle Gel Top Coat Activator
C$12.99
C$9.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Sally Hansen
Sally Hansen Insta-dri Nail Color, Sand Storm
$4.88
from
Target
BUY
More from Nails
DETAILS
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Divine
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Urban
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Sephora Collection
Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
The Art of Shaving
7-piece Manicure Set
$160.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted