Sally Hansen

Sally Hansen Good Kind Pure Nail Polish Rock Steady 10ml

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

Size: 10mL KEY FEATURES • Lasts up to 7 days of colour & shine. • 100% Vegan Clean Beauty. • Infused with sustainable bamboo and nourishing marine algae, our enhanced formula protects nails. • 100% natural, plant based brush bristles for better application. • Available in 19 shades inspired by nature and perfected by Sally Hansen. • 10-Free* formula. Free of Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Toluene, Xylene, Acetone, Camphor, Parabens, Ethyl Tosylamide, Triphenyl Phosphate (TPP), and Animal-derived ingredients.