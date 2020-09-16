Sally Hansen

Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish, Haute Stone, 0.5 Fluid Ounce

$5.03

Sally Hansen, America's #1 selling brand of nail color and care, provides innovative solutions for every nail care problem and fashionable colors for every manicure and pedicure need. Sally Hansen offers on-trend nail color and nail art essentials; efficacious care products for healthy nails; effective and easy-to-use beauty tools; and the widest range of flattering leg makeup and hair removal solutions. Sally Hansen, in partnership with Madeline Poole, the brand's Global Nail Color Ambassador, helps you to create a look that feels professional yet is easily achieved at home. Color Therapy Color that cares while you wear Intensive Nourishment for healthy looking nails Up to 10 days fade-proof, Chip-Resistant Wear 9 out of 10 Women experienced a noticeable improvement in their natural nails