Vince Camuto

Salindera Slide Sandal

$99.95

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

A dramatic square toe and blocky heel balance out this '90s-style slide sandal topped with a wide strap. Toe style: open toe, square toe 1 3/4" heel (size 8.5) Textile upper/synthetic lining and sole Imported Women's Shoes Item #6208133