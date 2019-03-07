The Inkey List

Salicylic Acid Cleanser

£10.99

A must-have for those with acne-prone skin, this Salicylic Acid Cleanser is formulated with a zinc compound to help control excess sebum, while allantoin - an anti-irritant, helps soothe and protect skin. This hard-working multi-use product not only does the job of removing make up, it controls excess oil to reduce sebum, reduces the appearance of enlarged pores, blackheads and breakouts as well as promoting a more even skin tone. Simply use this morning and/or evening, then rinse thoroughly with water and follow with your favourite serums. We promise you'll love the results!