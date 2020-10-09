The Inkey List

Salicylic Acid Cleanser

$9.99

The Inkey List

This non-drying, lightly foaming cleanser removes makeup and dirt, while helping to reduce blackheads and breakouts. As well as effectively cleansing the skin, this 2% Salicylic Acid cleanser has an added zinc compound. Together they help with oil-control, reducing blackheads and breakouts and promoting a more even looking complexion. KEY INGREDIENTS: 2% salicylic acid helps to unclog pores and gently exfoliate Zinc compound helps reduce excess oil 0.5% allantoin helps soothe irritation For more information on this product see askINKEY below