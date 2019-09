Oxo

Salad Spinner 4.0

$54.99 $32.99

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

A new spin on our classic design. Clean and dry your lettuce or leafy green veggies one-handed with a simple push of the soft, non-slip pump. The patented brake stops on a dime for easy unloading. The crystal-clear bowl is perfect for serving or storing and the basket doubles as a colander. Clean-up couldn't be easier: the lid comes apart (and snaps back together) for thorough cleaning, and the Spinner conveniently stores flat in shelves or cabinets.